KC & the Sunshine Band Team With Nile Rodgers for ‘Give Me Some More (Aye Yai Yai)’

Disco outfit KC & the Sunshine Band have teamed with fellow disco great Nile Rodgers for a thumping new song, “Give Me Some More (Aye Yai Yai).”

The track was produced by Tony Moran and KC & the Sunshine Band have also commissioned a whopping 47 remixes for the track. The first set — also released today, April 26th — features contributions from the Chicago duo Rosabel, Tommer Mizrahi, Danny Dove, StoneBridge, John LePage and Larry Peace.

In a statement, KC & the Sunshine Band’s frontman, Harry Wayne Casey said of the song, “I want people to get back onto the dance floor and shake their booty!”

“Give Me Some More (Aye Yai Yai)” marks KC & the Sunshine Band’s first new song since 2017’s “Movin’ Your Body.” The band has released a steady stream of loose singles over the past few years, including “We Belong Together,” “I’m Feeling You” and “I Love You More.” The group’s last studio album, Yummy, was released in 2007.

KC & the Sunshine Band will embark on a North American tour this summer, starting May 19th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.