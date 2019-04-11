Kazu of Blonde Redhead Goes Solo With ‘Salty’

Kazu Makino, known as the lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of alt-rock band Blonde Redhead, has announced her first solo LP, Adult Baby, scheduled for release later this year. On Thursday, she shared the first single off the record, “Salty,” together with a video.

The Paride Ambrogi-directed clip was filmed on Italy’s Elba Island – Kazu splits her time between there and New York – and shows the avant-garde pop musician exploring the beach and wandering through a forest, all while dreamy layers of synths and vocal harmonies play over her.

Along with her Adult Baby LP, Kazu announced the formation of a new imprint, also called Adult Baby, that she will release the record on. The album will be distributed by !K7.

“The title [Adult Baby] came to me when an old friend told me about the existence of so-called ‘adult baby club,’ frequented by powerful men who go there to be treated like small children,” Kazu said in a statement. “This discovery struck me, perhaps because I am convinced that in a way, we are all adult babies, that many people feel that way inside and that they identify with this expression. Each in his own way: Adult Baby is a title that can be taken in many ways; some will think it curious, others erotic, others still strange or tender: it all depends on how you see it.”