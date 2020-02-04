Watch Kaytranada’s Retro Dance Party With Kali Uchis in ‘10%’ Video

Kaytranada and Kali Uchis mingle at a retro dance party in their laid-back video for collaborative single “10%.”
The producer spins records throughout the clip, occasionally counting stacks of cash with Uchis. At various points, the singer croons into a mirror while various guests break out into a into a fog-shrouded, Soul Train-styled dance line.
Kaytranada released the funky “10%” in December as a tease of his since-issued second LP, Bubba. The album, which follows his 2016 debut, 99.9%, also features guest spots from Pharrell Williams and Tinashe.
In addition to the “10%” video, Kaytranada also announced an upcoming North American tour, which follows his recently wrapped jaunt through Australia and New Zealand. The new leg launches April 22nd in San Francisco and wraps June 6th in Minneapolis, Minnesota as part of Prince Celebration 2020.
An artist concert pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 5th, and a public sale follows on Friday, February 7th. Full details are available at the Kaytranada site.
Kaytranada Tour Dates
April 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
April 28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
April 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall
May 2 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
May 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
May 9 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
May 15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
May 21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 23 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle
May 28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
May 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
June 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
June 5 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
June 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Paisley Park (Prince Celebration 2020)