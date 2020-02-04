Watch Kaytranada’s Retro Dance Party With Kali Uchis in ‘10%’ Video

Kaytranada and Kali Uchis mingle at a retro dance party in their laid-back video for collaborative single “10%.”

The producer spins records throughout the clip, occasionally counting stacks of cash with Uchis. At various points, the singer croons into a mirror while various guests break out into a into a fog-shrouded, Soul Train-styled dance line.

Kaytranada released the funky “10%” in December as a tease of his since-issued second LP, Bubba. The album, which follows his 2016 debut, 99.9%, also features guest spots from Pharrell Williams and Tinashe.

In addition to the “10%” video, Kaytranada also announced an upcoming North American tour, which follows his recently wrapped jaunt through Australia and New Zealand. The new leg launches April 22nd in San Francisco and wraps June 6th in Minneapolis, Minnesota as part of Prince Celebration 2020.

An artist concert pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 5th, and a public sale follows on Friday, February 7th. Full details are available at the Kaytranada site.

Kaytranada Tour Dates

April 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

April 28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

April 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall

May 2 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

May 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

May 9 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

May 15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

May 21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 23 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle

May 28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

June 5 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

June 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Paisley Park (Prince Celebration 2020)