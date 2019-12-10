Kaytranada Taps Pharrell, Tinashe for New LP ‘Bubba’

Kaytranada recruited Pharrell Williams and Tinashe for his upcoming second LP, Bubba, out December 13th via RCA Records. The Canadian producer previewed the album — which follows his 2016 debut, 99.9% — with the funky new song “10%,” featuring Kali Uchis.

“You keep on takin’ from me, but where’s my 10 percent?” Uchis croons on the track over Kaytranada’s smooth groove, built on a thumping kick drum, pulsing bass and woozy synthesizer chords. “Don’t act like you didn’t know,” she adds on the bridge. “You’ve been watered down, baby/I gotta keep it pure — where’s my residuals?”

The guest-heavy Bubba also features spots from GoldLink, Estelle, Mick Jenkins, SiR, Charlotte Day Wilson and Iman Omari, among others. Kaytranada will promote the record in January with a brief tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The producer and prolific remixer, who has collaborated with Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Azealia Banks, spoke to Rolling Stone in 2016 about the influence of neo-soul on his music.

“[It] caught my attention more than any other sub-genre,” he said. “I was really attracted by that sound. It made me do what I do musically: trying to find the same type of vibes, those nostalgic vibes … On albums I used to hear, there were a couple uptempo but very soulful R&B songs. There would be one song that would sound that way. My thing was to bring more of that to the table. That uptempo neo-soul, I wanted to bring that to life. Something dope, but something dance-y at the same time.”

Kaytranada — Bubba Track List



1. “DO IT”

2. “The Music” (featuring Iman Omari)

3. “Go DJ” (featuring SiR)

4. “Gray Area” (featuring Mick Jenkins)

5. “Puff Lah”

6. “10%” (featuring Kali Uchis)

7. “Need It” (featuring Masego)

8. “Taste” (featuring VanJess)

9. “Oh No” (featuring Estelle)

10. “What You Need” (featuring Charlotte Day Wilson)

11. “Vex Oh” (featuring GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith)

12. “Scared To Death”

13. “Freefall” (featuring Durand Bernarr)

14. “Culture” (featuring Teedra Moses)

15. “The Worst In Me” (featuring Tinashe)

16. “September 21”

17. “Midsection” (featuring Pharrell Williams)