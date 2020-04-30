Watch Kaytranada Inspire a Dance Battle in New ‘Need It’ Video

Kaytranada’s pulsating “Need It” soundtracks a night club brawl that culminates in a dance party in the single’s new video. The song appears on his latest album, Bubba, which arrived in December.

The Andre Bato-directed visual takes its inspiration from Hype Williams’ 1998 film, Belly, opening in a blue-lit night club similar in style to the movie. While it appears as if the plot will involve a possible drug deal gone bad as someone removes a bag from behind a toilet and passes it along in the club, things take a more dance-friendly spin.

As two rival groups confront one another with some shoving, the punches that ensue begin to resemble choreography timed to the beat before the respective groups split off and trade in their fist fight for a dance battle. Masego is seen performing live while Kaytranada keeps those on the dance floor grooving from the DJ booth.

The clip follows the release of his video for Bubba track “10%” with Kali Uchis. Kaytranada’s sophomore LP also features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Estelle, Mick Jenkins, SiR, Charlotte Day Wilson and Iman Omari, among others.