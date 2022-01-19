 Watch Kaytranada, H.E.R. Perform 'Intimidated' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Kaytranada, H.E.R. Join Forces for Soulful ‘Intimidated’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

The Grammy Award-winners previously teamed up on H.E.R.’s 2021 debut studio album, Back of My Mind

Canadian producer Kaytranada and R&B singer H.E.R. shared the stage Tuesday for a performance of the song “Intimidated” on The Tonight Show.

The track, released in November, comes off the Grammy-award winner’s eponymous EP. The three-song release also features collaborations with Thundercat and Mach-Hommy.

The pair previously teamed up on H.E.R.’s 2021 debut studio albumBack of My Mind, with Kaytranada providing production on the track “Bloody Waters.”

H.E.R. provides live piano accompaniment during segments of the intimate, laid-back performance, while Kaytranda creates the song’s groove-filled soundscape from behind an arsenal of synthesizers.

The 29-year-old producer is reportedly working on a follow-up to his Grammy Award-winning 2019 LP, Bubba, which was named Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2021. The album’s single “10%” also took home the award for Best Dance Recording.

In This Article: H.E.R., Kaytranada, Late-Night TV, The Tonight Show

