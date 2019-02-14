×
Watch Robot Katy Perry Learn to Love Human Zedd in ‘365’ Video

The EDM superstar opened for the pop star on her ‘Witness’ world tour

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Katy Perry becomes a robot beginning to develop feelings in the video for her Zedd collaboration “365.” Zedd previously opened for Perry on her Witness tour.

The breezy, hypnotic love song finds Perry singing about wanting love to be on her mind all the time. It has an obsessive quality that translates to the Warren Fu-directed video, where Zedd portrays a human participating in a year-long study with Perry as his AI partner. They live in a house together and are observed by the scientists. It grows clear that Perry has developed feelings of real love for Zedd and when he pulls away — specifically, he chooses to sleep on the couch instead of in their bed — she nearly burns them and the house to the ground. She malfunctions when overhearing Zedd tell one of the scientists that he did not love Perry.

For both Zedd and Perry, “365” is their first song of 2019. Zedd recently celebrated a few Grammy nominations for his Maren Morris collaboration “The Middle” while Perry appeared at the ceremony to perform a song in the Dolly Parton tribute.

 

