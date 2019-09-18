See Katy Perry Discuss Ending Her Feud With Taylor Swift on ‘Ellen’

Katy Perry appeared on Ellen on Wednesday to perform her latest single “Small Talk” and to discuss making amends with Taylor Swift, her former rival in an infamous feud over some backup dancers. The two pop stars publicly buried the hatchet this past summer in Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

“We have such big groups of people who like to follow us,” explained Perry, referring to the passionate armies of fans known as “stans” each devoted to her and Swift, “and so they kinda started turning against each other a little bit, too, and it was really unfortunate.”

Perry continued, “I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people, that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness, and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out.”

While Swift was on her Reputation Tour, Perry sent her a little olive branch and, she says, would come up and say hi to Swift whenever she saw her in public. The pair later shared cookies they had baked together on Instagram and decided that, since “10 people in the world have as much in common as we do,” that they should be friends.

Perry released the music video for “Small Talk” in August. She’s set to perform at the David Lynch Foundation’s Silence the Violence benefit concert at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., on October 11th, along with Norah Jones, Mavis Staples and the Celebration Gospel Choir. The proceeds from the event will go towards Transcendental Meditation programs at schools, veteran service organizations, women’s centers, recovery programs, correctional institutions and homeless shelters in partnership with THEARC (Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus).

Perry also performed “Small Talk” to the first time on television during the episode: