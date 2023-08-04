×
KatyCats, Calm Down

Katy Perry Says She’s Writing From a ‘Place of Love’ as She Works on ‘New Material’

"I’m feeling so much [love] — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed," she said
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England Leon Neal/Getty Images

Katy Perry fans have been clamoring for new music from the pop star for a while now, and in an interview with Good Morning America, the singer revealed where she’s at in the process of writing new songs.

“I haven’t put any new material out since my darling Daisy,” Perry said, referring to her daughter with Orlando Bloom. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”

The interviewer added that Perry described the new music as “light and bright.”

 “I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life” she said. “I will be back, but let me get this right.”

Perry told Rolling Stone last year that she was “never not” writing and that becoming a mother was influencing a lot of her songwriting. “For me, it’s definitely been the most profound,” she said at the time. “To be able to go through that and just that feeling of love that I’ve always been searching for.”

Perry added that after her residency comes to an end, she hopes to hit the road again and do so with “new music.” She also opened up about her songwriting process.

“I like to meditate before I write a song so that I can be open and clear, and whatever needs to come through me and through that pen comes through me,” she said. “Sometimes I like to go on a real emotional, psychological journey when I write a record. I’m working through some of my emotions and maybe some of the issues that I need to work through. Sometimes I’ll plug back into doing therapy so that I’m processing stuff and through my music, so there’s a real emotional, internal investigation that’s going on when I’m starting to write new music.”

Although it’s unclear who she’s working with on the new album, her Teenage Dream songwriter Bonnie McKee told Rolling Stone last month that she’d be open to working with her on the new album. “She knows where to find me,” she said. “I would love to work with her again.”

In her interview with GMA, she also reflected on her Vegas residency, which is set to end in November.

“I love straddling the line about being able to entertain the adult watcher and also bring joy and playfulness to the young watcher,” Perry said, before adding, “I’ll never forget that energy. I’ll never forget the joy. I’ll never forget the happiness.”

The new music update comes several weeks before her magnum opus Teenage Dream — featuring songs like “Firework,” “Last Friday Night,” and “California Gurls” — is set to turn 13. In late June, Perry announced a boxset of her first three albums to celebrate their anniversaries: One of the Boys turned 15 in June, Teenage Dream turns 13 in August, and Prism turns 10 in October.

“I don’t really believe in anniversaries, I don’t typically acknowledge them, but this was too good to be true this year. The math totally mathed,” Perry said in a video message posted on her Instagram. “Those are monumental numbers and I figured we’d do something special with them.”

