Katy Perry Plays Clownish Video Game in New ‘Smile’ Video

Katy Perry has released her second video for “Smile,” featuring the pop star playing a video game version of herself as she battles giant spiders, circus trapeze acts and more while dressed as a clown. Much of the video is in CGI, with a live-action Perry playing the video game in her house (while also dressed as a clown).

The visual was released exclusively to the Facebook app on Tuesday (August 13th), before launching on Vevo the following morning. It follows Perry’s previous “performance” video for “Smile,” released last month, and her album of the same name will be released on August 28th via Capitol Records.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” Perry wrote on Instagram. “This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

Perry kicked off her fifth album cycle in May with the resilient single “Daisies.” The track followed the release of ballad “Never Worn White” earlier this year, a song that chronicled her anxiety around marriage and accompanied a video where she revealed that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Following the release of 2017’s Witness, Perry has released a string of other new songs, including “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii.”