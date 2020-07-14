Katy Perry Clowns Around in “Smile” Video

Katy Perry gives the whole big-top shebang in her new video for “Smile,” the second single and title track from her upcoming album.

Dressed as a clown, Perry is shown in miniature throughout the colorful visual, dancing around in giant clown shoes and showboating atop an elephant-size chair.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” Perry wrote of the song on Instagram. “This whole album is my journey toward the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

Perry released “Smile” last week, following the album’s lead single, “Daisies,” this past May. Both tracks follow the release of the ballad “Never Worn White” earlier this year, a song that chronicled her anxiety around marriage, and accompanied a video in which she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Smile follows 2017’s Witness and will be out on August 14th via Capitol Records; fans who preorder the album will receive an instant download of “Daisies” and “Smile,” along with prior singles “Never Really Over” and “Harleys in Hawaii.”

Last month, Perry headlined a virtual LGBTQ benefit show for COVID-19 aid.