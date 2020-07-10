Katy Perry Extols the Virtue of Perseverance in New Song ‘Smile’

Katy Perry has released uplifting new song “Smile,” the title track from her upcoming fifth album. Smile will be released on August 14th via Capitol.

Over an upbeat, dance-driven groove to match the positive vibes of the lyrics, Perry extols the virtue of perseverance after suffering setbacks where every day feels like “Groundhog Day” and “going through motions felt so fake.” Ultimately, all the rejection and hard-won lessons pay off, as Perry sings on the chorus: “Now you see me shining from a mile/Finally got back that smile.”

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” Perry wrote on Instagram on Thursday morning. “This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

Perry kicked off her fifth album cycle in May with the equally resilient new single “Daisies.” The track followed the release of ballad “Never Worn White” earlier this year, a song that chronicled her anxiety around marriage and accompanied a video where she revealed that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Following the release of 2017’s Witness, Perry has released a string of new songs, including “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii.”