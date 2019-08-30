Katy Perry Goes to the Mutt Ball in ‘Small Talk’ Video

Katy Perry and her tiny teacup poodle compete in the Mutt Ball in her new video for “Small Talk.”

The peppy pop song describes the awkwardness of a breakup (“going from strangers to lovers to strangers”), but the video, directed by Tanu Muino, tells a different story. Perry arrives with her poodle to the Mutt Ball (“Making fetch happen”), a gathering of dog owners who closely resemble their dogs. Perry ends up falling for a handsome man with a pet Weimaraner, and pretty soon, it’s total puppy love for all parties. (Worth noting that Perry made a very campy appearance at the actual Met Gala earlier this year.)

Perry previously released the video for “Never Really Over” in May, marking her first new solo music release since 2017. (She also featured on Zedd’s “365,” in April.) In July, a jury found that her 2013 hit single “Dark Horse” improperly copied Christian rapper Flame’s 2009 song “Joyful Noise.” Perry, her collaborators and her label Capitol Records must pay $2.78 million in damages to Marcus Gray and two of his co-writers on “Joyful Noise.”