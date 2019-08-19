×
Katy Perry, Norah Jones Booked for David Lynch Foundation Benefit Gig

Mavis Staples also set to perform at “Silence the Violence” concert in Washington, D.C. in October

Katy Perry and Norah Jones will be among the artists to perform at the David Lynch Foundation's Silence the Violence benefit.

Katy Perry, Norah Jones and Mavis Staples will perform at the David Lynch Foundation’s Silence the Violence benefit concert, taking place October 11th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The Celebration Gospel Choir will also be hand for the event, with proceeds helping to bring Transcendental Meditation to 10,000 people in the D.C. area through in-school and after-school programs, veteran service organizations, women’s centers, recovery programs, correctional institutions and homeless shelters in partnership with THEARC (Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus).

“I have been practicing [transcendental meditation] for over nine years, and it has changed my life. It is one of the most important tools I use to keep me balanced and creative with a positive mindset,” Perry tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “I am so proud to give an intimate performance at the Silence the Violence benefit concert … to raise funds to bring the power of meditation to 10,000 D.C.-area young people.”

“Young people today are literally under attack from an onslaught of trauma and stress. Their brains literally cannot handle the stress, which can stunt cognitive development, undermine health, and fuel anxiety, depression, even suicidal ideation,” David Lynch Foundation CEO Bob Roth said in a statement. “Much is needed to help our kids navigate through these turbulent times, but research shows that a few minutes twice a day of Transcendental Meditation can have enormous benefits to mental and physical health.”

Roth continued, “We are launching our ‘Silence the Violence’ initiative in Washington, D.C. during the October 11 concert to teach 10,000 kids and their parents meditate in the District. They will promote their own resilience and, at the same time, transform the atmosphere of the city from one of divisiveness and fear to collaboration and harmony.”

Visit the David Lynch Foundation site for more information on the Silence the Violence concert. Tickets are now available.

 

