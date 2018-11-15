Rolling Stone
Katy Perry Unwraps New Holiday Song ‘Cozy Little Christmas’

Track marks pop star’s first new music since ‘Witness’

Katy Perry unwrapped a new holiday track, 'Cozy Little Christmas,' marking her first new music since 'Witness.'

Katy Perry unveiled a new holiday song, “Cozy Little Christmas,” that’s available exclusively via Amazon Music. The track can be purchased for $1.29, while it’s also available to stream for Amazon Music subscribers.

A 30-second preview of the track is available and finds Perry crooning over an upbeat blend of pianos, shuffling drums and, of course, sleigh bells. “Nothing lights my fire or warms me up baby like you do,” Perry sings, “Just want a cozy, cozy little Christmas here with you.”

“Cozy Little Christmas” marks Perry’s first new music since the release of her 2017 album, Witness. The pop star spent much of the year touring in support of the record, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard albums chart. Witness also featured the Top 10 hit, “Chained to the Rhythm,” featuring Skip Marley, as well as prominent singles “Bon Appétit” and “Swish Swish,” which featured Migos and Nicki Minaj, respectively.

