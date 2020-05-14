Katy Perry Announces New Album Release Date

Katy Perry’s new album will be released on August 14th via Capitol Records — according to an announcement made by Amazon’s Alexa Thursday.

A clip confirming the album’s release date was posted on Perry’s fan page on Thursday. “Katy asked me to let you know that her new album will be released on August 14th,” the AI technology said.

On Friday at midnight, the pop star will drop the album’s lead single, “Daisies,” accompanied by a performance and Q&A with Amazon Music. “Hope it’s ok if I Zoom bomb your party tonight,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

The upcoming LP, title currently unknown, marks Perry’s first new record in three years, following 2017’s Witness. Perry dropped several standalone singles last year, including “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii.” In March, she dropped “Never Worn White,” a ballad that addressed her fears of getting married.

On Friday, Perry will perform at the In the House livestream, a three-day event hosted by the video-chat app Houseparty. The lineup also includes John Legend, as well as culinary segments by Snoop Dogg, Zooey Deschanel and 2 Chainz.

Perry kicked off 2020 by winning her appeal in the plagiarism dispute over 2013’s “Dark Horse,” in which she was sued by rapper Flame for pulling an ostinato from his song “Joyful Noise.”

“This an important victory for music creators and the music industry, recognizing that music building blocks cannot be monopolized,” Perry’s lawyer, Christine Lepera, said in a statement. “The creators of ‘Dark Horse’ stand vindicated.”