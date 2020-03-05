 Katy Perry's Ready to Say 'I Do' in 'Never Worn White' Video - Rolling Stone
Katy Perry’s Ready to Say ‘I Do’ in ‘Never Worn White’ Video

Singer’s new visual ends with a stunning reveal

By
Claire Shaffer
&
Althea Legaspi

For all her goofy singles – and there’s been a lot of themKaty Perry has a way of working a ballad when she needs to. On Wednesday night, she released her latest, “Never Worn White.”

On the tender piano-led ballad, Perry addresses her fears about getting married. “But I’m scared ’cause I’ve never worn white, but I wanna get it right,” Perry sings on the chorus. “Yeah I really wanna try with you/No, I’ve never worn white/But I’m standing here tonight, ’cause I really want to say, ‘I do.'” In the romantic clip, she appears both in white and also in a dress fashioned with flowers. It ends with a stunning shot of Perry sweetly caressing her baby bump. “Let’s just say it’s going to be a jam packed summer,” she wrote on Twitter to announce the song.

Perry released a string of singles last year including “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk,” “Harleys in Hawaii” and the holiday song “Cozy Little Christmas,” but she spent the better part of 2019 fighting a legal battle over her 2013 single “Dark Horse.” In July, Perry and her label Capitol Records were ordered to pay $2.78 million in damages to Christian rapper Flame and two of his co-writers for improperly copying Flame’s 2009 song “Joyful Noise” on her song. Perry and Capitol later filed an appeal to the verdict.

