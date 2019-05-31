×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Sofia Bolt Recreates Actual 'Love at First Sight' Experience With 'London 2009' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Katy Perry Becomes Heartbreak Shaman in New ‘Never Really Over’ Video

Leading up to the release, pop star hosted a live Q&A and got matching tattoos with her fans

By

Reporter

Sarah Grant's Most Recent Stories

View All

Katy Perry is back with her upbeat new song “Never Really Over,” produced by electronic pop artist Zedd. Since it’s the first bit of original music from Perry after a brief hiatus, the title feels apt. But the song and its colorful video, are actually about a pesky, second-guessing heart, and the lengths of self-love and woo-woo healing Perry will put endure to make it go away. “‘I guess I could try a new therapy, I’ve gotta rewire this brain/ ‘Cause I can’t even go on the internet without even checking your name,” she sings in one of the best lines.

The video, in kind, follows Perry in all sorts of woo-woo, heart-mending rituals. She gets acupuncture, does yoga outside, interpretive dancing in an open field and a wellness retreat surrounded by hippies in flowy, festival garb. But all the while – at least when the chorus kicks in – those doubts and what-ifs creep, enticingly, back in. It’s all a welcome dive back to the gently self-deprecating Perry of the “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” days of olde.

Leading up to the release, Perry hosted an intimate Q&A with fans at the YouTube Space Los Angeles (and even got matching tattoos with them after.) During the discussion, Perry told moderator/choreographer Kyle Hanagami about her struggle to embrace the awkward dancer she is. “I’m not really a ballet kind of girl,” said Perry, “I’m more of a ‘pass the burrata’ girl.” Welcome back, Ms. Perry. 

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad