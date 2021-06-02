See Katy Perry, Ne-Yo, Gavin DeGraw Perform at ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service’

Katy Perry, Ne-Yo and Gavin DeGraw performed during this year’s “Side by Side: A Celebration of Service” on Monday. The livestreamed concert benefited Northwell Health’s Military Liaison Services Program.

Ne-Yo performed an in-person show for military and healthcare workers from the top of One World Observatory, which included delivering “Let’s Go” at around the 17:25 mark. Gavin DeGraw’s live performance took place from the rooftop at Lenox Health Greenwich Village. DeGraw performed “Soldier” at around the 49:25 mark.

Katy Perry — whose stripped-down closing set at around the 1:14:00 mark included “Roar,” “Resilient,” and “Firework” — spoke with John Kelly, Care Coordinator at Northwell Health’s Military Liaison Services Program, and veteran Sean Christensen at around the 1:09:21 mark.

“I’ve learned from my new friends Sean Christensen and John Kelly that soldiers undergo resiliency training to ensure that they’re self-sufficient during combat,” Perry said in a statement. “However, when they return home, it’s often this very training that prevents them from seeking the help that they need. These two military veterans are now working with Northwell to ensure our heroes returning from combat understand that asking for help isn’t giving up, it’s refusing to give up.”