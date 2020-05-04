Katy Perry, Lil Nas X Co-Headlining ‘Shein Together’ Pandemic Relief Benefit

Fast fashion e-retailer Shein will support COVID-19 relief with a four-hour digital event. Katy Perry and Lil Nas X will co-headline the “virtual showcase,” which will combine music with beauty and fashion.

Beginning at 1 p.m. PT on May 9th, viewers can log in to the Shein phone app and watch the virtual show. Alongside Perry and Lil Nas X, Rita Ora and Doja Cat have also been tapped to perform. This showcase will be more than a virtual concert, however, with Shein also curating special appearances from influencers and TikTok stars. Stars like Hailey Bieber and Yara Shahidi will drop in and viewers can catch beauty tutorials and styling lessons as well.

“As a global brand, we know this crisis has affected all of our communities, consumers and their families and we couldn’t stand by and not help,” Shein co-founder Molly Miao said in a statement. “In addition to our efforts in donating masks to those on the frontlines internationally, we wanted to also make sure our audience understands the importance of supporting this cause, which is why we came up with the idea to host SHEIN Together.”

Money raised by Shein will support the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The retailer has committed $100,000 and have created a collection of $10 #SHEINTogether shirts that will further help raise money for the fund. There will also be a donation link through the app.