Katy Perry, John Legend Among Star-Studded ‘In the House’ Livestream Lineup

Houseparty’s three-day weekend event features Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Chvrches and many others

Katy Perry and John Legend are among the star-studded lineup slated for Houseparty's 'In the House' three-day event that airs this weekend.

SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Katy Perry and John Legend are among the performers slated for this weekend’s In the House livestream, Variety reports. Hosted by social video-chat app Houseparty, the three-day event, May 15th-17th, includes performances, cooking lessons and workout segments led by more than 40 celebrities.

Perry is slated to perform new song “Daisies,” which she will officially release on Friday, as well as give a lesson on how to play it. Legend is also set to perform as are Chvrches. Other artists are showcasing their talents beyond music. Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and Zooey Deschanel’s culinary segments will feature their own recipes. Meanwhile, Alicia Keys will team up with trainer Jeanette Jenkins for a half-hour workout, and in a separate segment Keys will lead a karaoke session. Several actors, including Neil Patrick Harris, and chefs such as José Andrés and Christina Tosi, are also helming segments. The full In the House schedule is available on the Houseparty website.

“The In the House series allows you to watch videos within Houseparty while chatting with your friends,” Houseparty CEO and co-founder Sima Sistani told Variety. “We are bringing back appointment viewing… trying to capture that feeling of sitting on the couch for that special show with your family or friends on a Friday night. We’ve invited some of our favorite artists to participate in this kickoff event.”

The event is free to all Houseparty users, which is available on iOS, Android and online. Once a live video has begun, app users cannot replay it. Each segment will re-air 12 hours from its original broadcast time.

