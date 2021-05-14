Watch Katy Perry, Pikachu Travel Back in Time in ‘Electric’ Video

Katy Perry has dropped the video for her uplifting new song “Electric.” The track appears on upcoming compilation Pokémon 25: The Album, which will arrive this fall via Capitol Records.

In the video helmed by Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos Lopez Estrada, Perry and Pikachu spend time in Hawaii, where they hang out in the lush landscape. After a stop at a lighthouse, the pair travel back in time. Perry is seen performing at a farmer’s market and then delivering her first club show.

“I know you feel it, feel it/If you believe it, then you can,” Perry sings. “There’s no reason that this life can’t be electric.”

“When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated,” Perry said in a statement. “The song’s themes — resilience, igniting your inner light — have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.”

Perry recently announced that she will launch a Las Vegas residency called Katy Perry: Play at new property Resorts World Casino. The residency begins on December 29th and runs through mid-January 2022.