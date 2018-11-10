Katy Perry Slams Donald Trump Over ‘Heartless’ California Wildfires Tweet

Katy Perry slammed Donald Trump over the president’s “heartless” response to the California wildfires.

As a trio of wildfires scorched thousands of acres of land, forced evacuations and killed at least nine people, Trump took to Twitter Friday night to blame the blazes on California’s forest management.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Trump’s insensitive response toward the disaster was immediately met with ire on social media, including from the Witness singer.

“This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters,” Perry wrote while subtweeting Trump.

The singer added, “There’s a lot of unknowns tonight… but what we do know is we are here for you and as a community we will help in any way possible. Immense gratitude to all the brave first responders out there putting their lives on the line for so many families.”

John Legend was also critical of the president’s tweet. “Our National Embarrassment can’t bring himself to show some empathy to Californians dealing with a horrific disaster,” the singer wrote.

The California wildfires have thus far forced celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga and Rainn Wilson to Alyssa Milano and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to evacuate their homes as the flames encroach on Malibu, Calabasas and other high-profile areas outside of Los Angeles; similarly another wildfire continues to rage in northern California. The wildfires have also reportedly destroyed the set of Westworld and the mansion where The Bachelor is filmed.