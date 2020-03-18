 Katy Perry Wins Appeal in 'Dark Horse' Infringement Case - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Katy Perry Wins Appeal in ‘Dark Horse’ Infringement Case

Judge reverses previous $2.8 million decision in favor of Christian rapper Flame

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

US singer Katy Perry performs on stage during the 'FIGHT ON' concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria, Australia, 11 March 2020. The pop star put on a free show in Victoria's Alpine region.Katy Perry puts on free show for bushfire-affected Victoria's Alpine region, Bright, Australia - 11 Mar 2020

A judge has ruled in favor of Katy Perry on appeal in the ongoing plagiarism dispute over her song 'Dark Horse' and Flame's 'Joyful Noise.'

JAMES ROSS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Katy Perry has won her appeal in the ongoing plagiarism dispute over her 2013 hit “Dark Horse.”

In 2014, the pop star was sued by the Christian rapper Flame (real name Marcus Gray), who claimed Perry and others pulled an eight-note musical phrase (known as an ostinato) from his song “Joyful Noise.” Last July, a jury found in favor of Flame and awarded him $2.8 million in damages.

In a new decision, however, U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder ruled that none of the individual elements that comprised the ostinato in “Joyful Noise” are “independently protectable” under copyright law, nor is the specific combination of them in his song.

“It is undisputed in this case, even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, that the signature elements of the eight-note ostinato in ‘Joyful Noise’… is not a particularly unique or rare combination, even in its deployment as an ostinato,” Snyder wrote. “[P]rior compositions, including prior works composed by the parties, as well as what all agree is a separate non-infringing ostinato in ‘Dark Horse,’ all contain similar elements.”

Katy Perry has been held liable for copyright infringement on her single "Dark Horse."
Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ Copied Christian Rapper Flame, Jury Finds
Katy Perry Appeals Ruling in 'Dark Horse' Plagiarism Trial

Micheal Hutchence
New Doc on INXS' Michael Hutchence: 12 Things We Learned
'A Charlie Brown Christmas': The Making of a Classic Soundtrack

Per The Associated Press, Gray plans to appeal the latest ruling, with his lawyer Michael. A. Kahn saying, “When the jurors returned a unanimous verdict of infringement, I cautioned my clients that we had only finished Round 11 of a 15-round match and that the next round would take place in the court of appeals. We believe the jury was right and will do our best to restore their verdict on appeal.”

A lawyer for Perry, Christine Lepera, praised the ruling (via Variety): “In a well reasoned and methodical decision, the court properly vacated the jury verdict, finding that ‘Dark Horse’ does not infringe ‘Joyful Noise,’ as a matter of law. This an important victory for music creators and the music industry, recognizing that music building blocks cannot be monopolized. The creators of ‘Dark Horse’ stand vindicated.”

The decision in favor of Perry marks the second big copyright win for artists this month, and potentially signals a reversal in how these cases will be tried and judged following the landmark “Blurred Lines” decision. Last week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2016 decision that Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” did not infringe on the band Spirit’s 1968 instrumental track, “Taurus.” In doing so, the court upended a long-standing copyright precedent regarding the extent to which access to a song can be used to prove infringement or plagiarism.

