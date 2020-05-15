Katy Perry Launches Fifth Album With Resilient New Song ‘Daisies’

Katy Perry has released an anthemic new single titled “Daisies.” It tees off her fifth album cycle, preparing fans for her as-yet-untitled new LP’s release this summer.

“Daisies” is a booming, empowering song about the strength of the human spirit in the style of her hit “Roar.” The bright track has Perry reflecting on how she has gotten herself back off the ground when she’s been knocked down. “They said I’m going nowhere tried to count me out,” she sings. “Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house/They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let them change me/’Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies.” The outdoorsy video was shot and produced by director Liza Voloshin from a safe social distance.

Perry’s fifth album will be released on August 14th. She will perform “Daisies” live for the first time on Amazon’s site through Amazon Music’s performance series on Friday morning and she will also perform it as well as give a lesson on how to play it during her livestream on Friday night for Houseparty’s “In the House.” On Sunday, she will sings the song during the American Idol finale.

Her new album follows 2017’s Witness. She followed that record with the holiday single “Cozy Little Christmas” and returned in 2019 with a string of new songs, including a remix of Daddy Yankee’s “Con Calma” and the Zedd collaboration “365.” Perry debuted several non-album singles as well, including the ballad “Never Worn White” earlier this year. In the video, she announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.