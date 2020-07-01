 Katy Perry Strips Down 'Daisies' for Acoustic Rendition - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Suzi Quatro on Landing the 1975 Cover of 'Rolling Stone' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Katy Perry Strips Down ‘Daisies’ for Acoustic Rendition

Pop star’s fifth album will be released in August

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Katy Perry has released an acoustic version of her song “Daisies.” The track is the lead single off the pop star’s upcoming as-yet-untitled fifth album.

For the acoustic “Daisies,” Perry belts the resilient song over just a guitar, but the new version doesn’t lose any of the anthemic, “Roar”-like the build-up. The stripped-down take on the song follows a dance remix she dropped in honor of Pride month. The “Can’t Cancel Pride” version featured several past singles from Perry’s discography interpolated into the song, like “I Kissed a Girl” and “Swish Swish.”

Perry launched her fifth album era officially in May by announcing that her new LP would be released on August 14th. “Daisies” was released soon after the announcement. Perry’s last album was 2017’s Witness, which was followed by a string of new singles in 2019. Earlier this year, Perry announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom through the video for her ballad “Never Worn White.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Katy Perry

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.