Katy Perry Flips the Script on Fairy Tales in ‘Cry About It Later’ Video

Katy Perry gives a new whimsical spin to the Cinderella story and other classic tales in her new animated video for “Cry About it Later.” It’s her latest single from Smile, which dropped on Friday.

In the SykoSan-directed visual, an animated Perry plays the protagonist in familiar childhood stories, but rather than being the damsel in distress, she embraces female empowerment. “I’ll cry about it later/I’ll cry about it later/Tonight I’m having fun/Tonight I’m having fun,” she sings. “Tonight I’m getting some, Tonight I’m getting something brand new.”

“Cry About it Later” follows recently previously released Smile singles “What Makes a Woman,” “Smile” and “Daisies.” In conjunction with Smile‘s release, the singer is dropping a video game that mirrors the circus theme found in the music video for the title track.

The new mom, who recently gave birth to her daughter — Daisy Dove Bloom — with partner Orlando Bloom, spoke about the challenging timing of Smile and motherhood. “I wouldn’t necessarily recommend this as the first option for putting out a record, both delivering a child and putting a record out,” she told Rolling Stone of having a baby and penning an album in this midst of a pandemic.

“But this is an unusual circumstance and an unusual year,” she added. “And the record I’m really proud of, and it is a record that stands for a lot of hope and resilience and joy. And I think that hopefully the listener can take away some of those themes when they hear it.”