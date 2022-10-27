Katy Perry Clears Conspiracy Theories After Her ‘Doll Eye Party Trick’ Goes Viral

Is Katy Perry a robot controlled by the Illuminati? An “E.T,” if you will? Yeah, probably not. Over the last few days, TikTok has been fascinated with a clip of Katy Perry where one of her eyelids creepily closes as she attempts to pull it back into place with her finger. The moment, captured during a recent show of her “Play” Vegas residency, sent people into a flurry of conspiracy theory-level speculation.

But the “Teary Eyes” singer is making things clear: it’s just a party trick. She’s just Playing. Perry is also inviting the conspiracy theorists to check out her show and announced a three-month extension to her residency in Las Vegas next year on Thursday.

“Welcoming all my #FlatEarther #SpaceIsFakers #BirdsArentRealers #SkyIsntBluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she wrote on Instagram. “The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!”

She added, “This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)”

Furthering her conspiracy theory joke in the post’s hashtags, Perry blamed the algorithm as “the real problem.” (She’s probably right. Last year, Business Insider reported that YouTube suggests videos with misinformation regularly because of its suggested algorithm.)

Perry — who kicked off her residency on Dec. 29, 2021 — is set to return to Resorts World Las Vegas to perform for 14 more nights between February and April 2023. The singer, who recently joined country singer Thomas Rhett for the music video of their collaboration “Where We Started,” spoke to Rolling Stone about putting the “K” in “kamp” during her show.

“You don’t have to take mushrooms to feel like you’re on mushrooms when you watch this show. Believe me,” Perry said earlier this month. “It’s got all the nostalgia factor, but it is wrapped up in this Alice in Wonderland mushroom trip animated story of finding true love and self-love.”

She also teased the release of new music soon, and an eventual world tour: “Trust, sweetheart, she’s got a couple of aces still left up her sleeve.”

New Katy Perry PLAY 2023 Dates at Resorts World Las Vegas:

Feb. 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

March 3, 4

April 2023 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15