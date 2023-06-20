Katy Perry Marks Anniversaries of First Three Albums With Box Set, Unreleased Music

Make it like your birthday every day: Katy Perry is dropping a new box set and two unreleased songs later this year. To commemorate the anniversaries of her first three albums — One of the Boys turned 15 this month, Teenage Dream turns 13 in August, and Prism turns 10 in October — by announcing a collector’s edition box set featuring all three eras, and featuring new music and fan treats.

On Tuesday, the singer announced that she’ll release the Katy Perry CATalog Collector’s Edition box set, which will feature limited edition versions of the first three LPs, along with a 7-inch vinyl featuring unreleased songs “A Cup of Coffee” and “I Think I’m Ready” from her One of the Boys era, on Oct. 20. The set is available for pre-order on her website for $99. (The two songs are available on streaming now.)

“I don’t really believe in anniversaries, I don’t typically acknowledge them, but this was too good to be true this year. The math totally mathed,” Perry said in a video message posted on her Instagram. “Those are monumental numbers and I figured we’d do something special with them.”

Perry teased that the package would include “things that I’ve never given you,” and also announced “nostalgic merch from the past” to release on her website as well. “They’re just so lovely, I just want to keep them on a wall,” Perry added.

The One of the Boys LP, which includes songs like “Hot n Cold,” “I Kissed a Girl,” and “Waking Up in Vegas,” will include a “cloudy blue”-colored vinyl with an embossed jacket, along with the bonus two extra tracks on a separate vinyl. Those songs will also be available on streaming services in what Perry is naming the 15th Anniversary Edition of the album.

"Happy 15th anniversary to my first musical child, One of the Boys! (I know omg the passing of time is WILD)," Perry wrote about its anniversary over the weekend. "She may be a young teen but has always had a bit of an attitude🤘🏻😉. Thank you to all the KCs who have stuck around since the Warped and Hello Katy days… tbh I still think of myself as One of the Boys."

Teenage Dream Teenager Edition will feature a peppermint pinwheel-themed vinyl, featuring the songs on the singer’s sophomore album, led by “Firework,” “Teenage Dream,” and “California Gurls.” The new vinyl will feature all of the additional songs included on the Complete Confection reissue of the LP, which dropped in 2012 and included singles “Part of Me” and “Wide Awake,” along with “Dressin’ Up.” The set will also include a 24-inch poster.

Finally, the limited edition box set will feature Prism 10th Anniversary Edition. The 2013 record features hit tracks like “Dark Horse” with Juicy J, “Roar,” and “Walking on Air.” The re-released LP will feature a “prismatic splatter” design and will include the three bonus tracks that arrived on the album’s deluxe edition. It will also feature a 12-page deluxe photobook featuring some previously unseen images.

Along with the collector’s edition of the albums, she’ll also re-release black vinyl editions of One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, and Prism at normal retailers. Urban Outfitters will also have special colored vinyl editions of all three LPs.

The Oct. 20 release arrives several weeks before Perry is set to close her Play residency in Las Vegas after 80 shows. The residency served as a celebration of the singer’s greatest hits.

"I was definitely going to make sure that I was going to do everything within my control to make sure that it was a fantastic over-the-top success and brought heart and humor and joy and was a celebration of all the songs that I've been able to put out in the past, which is usually different when I go on tour," she told Rolling Stone late last year.

Aside from collaborations with Thomas Rhett, Alesso, and her one-off single “Electric” celebrating 25 years of Pokémon, Perry’s last album release arrived in 2020 with Smile.