The Future of Katy Perry – and the Future of Pop

Katy Perry — who just gave birth to her first child, and also released her sixth studio album, Smile — is at a career and personal crossroads, which we discuss in detail in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. The episode features Perry’s recent interview with Brittany Spanos (also captured on video for our RS Interview: Special Edition series), where Perry breaks down the making of Smile, why the whole “purposeful pop” narrative around her previous album, Witness, was overblown, her hopes for her future, and much more. “There are still so many dreams to be dreamed,” Perry tells Spanos, “but they’re different dreams.”

In another segment, Spanos offers a detailed breakdown of Perry’s last few years in the spotlight, her current place in the pop pantheon, and the various controversies she’s faced, while we also look back at Perry’s 2014 Rolling Stone cover story.

To hear the entire podcast episode, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

