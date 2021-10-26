 Hear Katy Perry Cover the Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Hear Katy Perry Cover the Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

The song appears in a new holiday campaign for Gap

Katy Perry has released an acoustic cover of the Beatles’ classic song “All You Need Is Love.” The song was recorded for a new Gap holiday advertisement.

In an Instagram post, Perry noted that appearing in the ad marked a full circle moment for her. “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign dreams do come true!” she wrote.

The singer added that proceeds from the song will benefit organization Baby2Baby. “Starting today, Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad – up to $100,000 USD – to support @baby2baby’s mission to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country,” Perry wrote.

Earlier this month, Perry announced she would be part of a Las Vegas residency at new property Resorts World Casino along with Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. For Katy Perry: Play, which launches on New Year’s Eve, the pop star has returned to her signature black hair for the poster and wants to appeal to a more general audience than the hardcore fans she knows she would see on tour. 

“When we had a meeting the other day, I was like ‘Okay guys, tell me my top 20 Spotify songs,’” Perry told Rolling Stone. “That’s my set list.”

