Hear Katy Perry Cover the Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

Katy Perry has released an acoustic cover of the Beatles’ classic song “All You Need Is Love.” The song was recorded for a new Gap holiday advertisement.

In an Instagram post, Perry noted that appearing in the ad marked a full circle moment for her. “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign dreams do come true!” she wrote.

The singer added that proceeds from the song will benefit organization Baby2Baby. “Starting today, Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad – up to $100,000 USD – to support @baby2baby’s mission to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country,” Perry wrote.

Earlier this month, Perry announced she would be part of a Las Vegas residency at new property Resorts World Casino along with Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. For Katy Perry: Play, which launches on New Year’s Eve, the pop star has returned to her signature black hair for the poster and wants to appeal to a more general audience than the hardcore fans she knows she would see on tour.

“When we had a meeting the other day, I was like ‘Okay guys, tell me my top 20 Spotify songs,’” Perry told Rolling Stone. “That’s my set list.”