Katy Perry and Alesso Drop Futuristic ‘When I’m Gone’ Video

Katy Perry and Alesso have dropped their new video for their electro-pop dance single “When I’m Gone.”

The clip premiered during halftime at Monday night’s 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game, marking the first time ESPN has premiered a music video during a live broadcast. The Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual opens on Perry in a phone booth declaring, “I just think it’s time to give them everything they want,” before she and the Swedish producer navigate and dance their way through a futuristic world.

“When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them,” Perry said in a statement. “ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.”

“I’m so thrilled that ‘When I’m Gone’ is finally out. We’ve been waiting the whole year to share it with all of you,” Alesso added.

“When I’m Gone” is Perry and Alesso’s first collaboration and it’s the second single Perry released in 2021 following “Electric,” which dropped in May as part of the Pokémon 25 soundtrack. Alesso’s dropped four singles last year, including “Chasing Stars,” a collaboration with Marshmello featuring James Bay.

Perry is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, Katy Perry: Play, at The Theatre at Resorts World Last Vegas, which kicked off on New Year’s Eve.