Kathleen Hanna Joins U.K. Group Solidarity Not Silence for New Song ‘This Is Sisterhood’

The U.K. group Solidarity Not Silence has enlisted Kathleen Hanna for a new song, “This Is Sisterhood,” which is raising money to combat a defamation suit filed by a man who’s been accused of being a “sexual predator” and inflicting emotional abuse.

Solidarity Not Silence comprises members of the Tuts, as well as Petrol Girls’ Ren Aldridge and Personal Best’s Katie Gatt. “This Is Sisterhood” features an introduction from Hanna, then finds the band recounting the ongoing legal saga over chugging guitars and drums before a whole chorus of voices arrives to lift up the hook, “I stand in solidarity, this is sisterhood.”

Back in 2016, several women accused King Blues frontman Jonny Fox, who goes by the stage name “Itch,” of sexual misconduct (Fox is referred to as “A” on Solidarity Not Silence’s crowdfunding page). Some allegations were shared in blog posts and online articles, in which Fox was described as a “sexual predator” and “domestic abuser,” according to The Guardian. The Tuts also addressed the allegations on stage at the 2016 Glastonwick festival, then uploaded the video of their comments to YouTube.

Fox denied the allegations in 2017 in a now-private post on Facebook. In 2019, he filed a defamation lawsuit against five women, accusing them of engaging in a “persistent campaign of harassment.” Aldridge and others have denied this allegation and said that, based on the information they had about Fox’s alleged conduct, they felt a responsibility to warn others about him. A start date for the trial still has not been announced.

On their crowdfunding page, which is raising money to cover legal expenses, Solidarity Not Silence wrote, “[We] do not want our case to set a precedent for silencing marginalized voices in the music industry and beyond. We need to keep fighting even though we do not have the same power, fame or financial backing as A, as we do not believe that money should be a barrier to accessing justice. We refuse to be silenced and we believe we must pursue justice.”