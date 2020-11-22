 Katy Perry, Darius Rucker Perform 'Only Love' at the 2020 AMAs - Rolling Stone
Katy Perry Enlists Darius Rucker for ‘Only Love’ at the 2020 AMAs

Track is off her latest album Smile

By
Brenna Ehrlich
&
Angie Martoccio
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) In this image released on November 22, Katy Perry and Darius Rucker perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

In this image released on November 22, Katy Perry and Darius Rucker perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Katy Perry recruited Darius Rucker for an intimate performance of “Only Love” at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

Perry and the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman sat opposite each other in wooden chairs, duetting on the Smile track. The two traded off verses, with Rucker strumming the acoustic guitar. “Let me leave this world with the hate behind me/And take the love instead,” they sang.

Perry dropped her sixth studio album this last summer, a fizzy return to form for the pop singer. To herald its release, Perry made an appearance on our RS Interview: Special Edition series to discuss her new album, past successes and failures, and her 2014 Rolling Stone cover. “There are still so many dreams to be dreamed,” the pop star, who just became a mom, told Senior Writer Brittany Spanos, “but they’re different dreams.”

Earlier this month, Rucker joined Reba McEntire to host the 54th CMA Awards. He recently joined Rosanne Cash, Peter Frampton, Mark Knopfler, Rick Wakeman, Richard Thompson, and more for a cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” a charity single for Help Musicians.

The 2020 American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, also includes performances by Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, and more.

