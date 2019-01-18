×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next R. Kelly, RCA to Sever Ties Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kate Nash Goes Grunge in New ‘Trash’ Video

Singer-songwriter released the album ‘Yesterday Was Forever’ last March

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kate Nash goes grunge for the Nineties-inspired video for her single “Trash.” It’s her first new song since her 2018 LP Yesterday Was Forever.

Inspired by Nineties MTV, the Aidan Zamiri-directed video has gritty, grainy shots of Nash in baggy grunge fashion in front of green screen visuals of garbage, rubble and explosions. The song itself is a simple, fuzzy tune reminiscent of Liz Phair where she sings about being “trash for you.”

“‘Trash’ was written after I was asked to take part in an exhibition curated by Athena Pagington who asked artists to collect their single use plastic for a certain number of days and then make something out of it,” Nash recalled in a statement about the song’s origin.

“Ideally I thought I could make music from my ‘trash’ from music. I went on a bit of a plastic trail, I experimented with actually creating records from epoxy resin with my single use plastic cut up and put into the records. I wrote the song specifically for the record. The whole thing really inspired and now I want to work on more music with an ethical/environmental agenda.”

Nash has not revealed if “Trash” implies more new music for 2019. She will return as Britannica in the third season of Netflix’s Glow later this year.

In This Article: Kate Nash

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad