Kate Nash Goes Grunge in New ‘Trash’ Video

Kate Nash goes grunge for the Nineties-inspired video for her single “Trash.” It’s her first new song since her 2018 LP Yesterday Was Forever.

Inspired by Nineties MTV, the Aidan Zamiri-directed video has gritty, grainy shots of Nash in baggy grunge fashion in front of green screen visuals of garbage, rubble and explosions. The song itself is a simple, fuzzy tune reminiscent of Liz Phair where she sings about being “trash for you.”

“‘Trash’ was written after I was asked to take part in an exhibition curated by Athena Pagington who asked artists to collect their single use plastic for a certain number of days and then make something out of it,” Nash recalled in a statement about the song’s origin.

“Ideally I thought I could make music from my ‘trash’ from music. I went on a bit of a plastic trail, I experimented with actually creating records from epoxy resin with my single use plastic cut up and put into the records. I wrote the song specifically for the record. The whole thing really inspired and now I want to work on more music with an ethical/environmental agenda.”

Nash has not revealed if “Trash” implies more new music for 2019. She will return as Britannica in the third season of Netflix’s Glow later this year.