Kate Nash Pays Tribute to Amputee Tilly Lockey in ‘Bad Lieutenant’ Video

Kate Nash has released a new video for her song “Bad Lieutenant,” which pays tribute to 14-year-old amputee Tilly Lockey. Lockey rose to fame as one of the first amputees to use two bionic arms developed by Open Bionics in 2016.

“When I go through a bad time, like, it’s really important for me to remember there’s still so much joy in life,” Nash states in the video’s intro. “No matter what you’re going through, you can find that. And I feel like Tilly is just so positive. We would think that we feel so defeated in that moment. And what’s so inspiring about her is she’s wanting to change the lives of other people and help other people.”

The clip also features an interview with Lockey, during which she says, “I feel like we’ve finally got away from the whole ‘it’s bad to be different’ thing, and it’s time to just show off and strut your stuff.”

Nash’s most recent album, Yesterday Was Forever, arrived in 2018. In June, she appeared in a new documentary, Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl, which chronicles her struggle to remain an independent artist throughout her career.