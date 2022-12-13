Kate Hudson Will Drop an Album in 2023: ‘I Have No No Expectations’

Kate Hudson, who mingled with rockers when she played Penny Lane in Almost Famous, announced that she will be sharing her own music for the first time. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Hudson revealed that she’s been writing music for a while now and is planning to release an album in the new year.

“I love to sing,” Hudson said as the late-night host duo and Glass Onion actress discussed their roles in Almost Famous. “I feel weird saying it… I’ve been making a record for like a year. It’s so fun.”

The epiphany to make music came during the pandemic. “Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like ‘Do you have any regrets?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m early 40s, not yet,'” she said. “But during Covid, I was like: ‘What am I doing?'”

Hudson explained that she’s been writing songs for many years, and now felt like the right time. “I’ve been writing music since I was 19 and I’ve never shared it and so I thought that would be one of my great regrets,” Hudson said. “I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out and so I’m doing it and I’m really excited. I can’t wait.”

Hudson shared her singing skills while visiting The Tonight Show to play “That’s My Jam,” where she sang a doo-wop version of “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande.

Back in April, Hudson posted a photo of herself rehearsing, writing in a caption: “Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming.”