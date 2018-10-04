Kate Bush Preps Remastered Box Set With Rarities, Covers

Kate Bush is reissuing her entire studio catalog – including numerous rare tracks, B-sides and cover versions – on a series of remastered vinyl and CD box sets. The campaign launches November 16th with the first two of four vinyl packages and the first of two CD sets, via Rhino. The second wave of material arrives November 30th.

The art-rock icon personally remastered the material with producer/engineer James Guthrie, who previously worked on Bush’s 1985 LP, Hounds of Love. The singer’s 10 albums are spread across the three vinyl boxes, and the fourth features rarities previously unavailable on the format. Many of the records have been unavailable on vinyl for decades.

The original album art is retained for the box sets, though the first CD box includes redesigned art featuring elements from the originals. Bush’s 2016 double live album, Before the Dawn – which documents her long-awaited stage return after a 35-year hiatus – is available on the second CD box in its original master.

Of particular note for Bush fans is the treasures trove of rarities featured in the fourth vinyl box and the final four discs of the second CD set. Highlights include alternate and extended mixes (including a 2012 remix of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”), B-sides (“Experiment IV,” “Walk Straight Down the Middle”), demos (“Humming”) and a whole disc of cover tracks (Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” “Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing”).

On December 6th, less than a month after wrapping the reissue campaign, Bush will release a book of her own hand-curated lyrics, How to Be Invisible, via publisher Faber and Faber.

Kate Bush – Remastered in Vinyl

Album Listing:

Remastered in Vinyl 1

The Kick Inside

Lionheart

Never For Ever

The Dreaming

Remastered in Vinyl 2

Hounds Of Love

The Sensual World

The Red Shoes

Remastered in Vinyl 3

Aerial

Director’s Cut

50 Words For Snow

Remastered in Vinyl 4

12″ Mixes

The Other Side 1

The Other Side 2

In Others’ Words

Track List for Fourth Vinyl Box / Final Four Discs of Second CD Box:

Remastered in Vinyl 4

12″ MIXES

1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

2. “The Big Sky (Meteorological Mix)”

3. “Cloudbusting (The Orgonon Mix)”

4. “Hounds Of Love (Alternative Mix)”

5. “Experiment IV (Extended Mix)”

The Other Side 1

1. “Walk Straight Down The Middle”

2. “You Want Alchemy”

3. “Be Kind To My Mistakes”

4. “Lyra”

5. “Under The Ivy”

6. “Experiment IV”

7. “Ne T’Enfuis Pas”

8. “Un Baiser D’Enfant”

9. “Burning Bridge”

10. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 2012 Remix”

The Other Side 2

1. “Home For Christmas”

2. “One Last Look Around The House Before We Go”

3. “I’m Still Waiting”

4. “Warm And Soothing”

5. “Show A Little Devotion”

6. “Passing Through Air”

7. “Humming”

8. “Ran Tan Waltz”

9. “December Will Be Magic Again”

10. “Wuthering Heights (Remix / New Vocal from ‘The Whole Story’)”

In Others’ Words

1. “Rocket Man”

2. “Sexual Healing”

3. “Mná na hÉireann”

4. “My Lagan Love”

5. “The Man I Love”

6. “Brazil (Sam Lowry’s First Dream)”

7. “The Handsome Cabin Boy”

8. “Lord Of The Reedy River”

9. “Candle In The Wind”