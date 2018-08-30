Kate Bush Mourns ‘Truly Original’ Dancer and Bowie Collaborator Lindsay Kemp

Kate Bush issued a heartfelt statement about the late Lindsay Kemp, referring to the British dancer and choreographer – with whom she once studied and collaborated – as “truly original” and a “great artist of the stage.”

“To call him a mime artist is like calling Mozart a pianist,” she said in a note on her website. “He was very brave, very funny and above all, astonishingly inspirational. There was no-one quite like Lindsay. I was incredibly lucky to study with him, work with him and spend time with him. I loved him very much and will miss him dearly. Thank you, dear Lindsay.”

Kemp, also a close and influential collaborator of David Bowie’s, died Saturday in Tuscany, Italy at the age of 80. Bush enrolled in Kemp’s interpretive dance courses with the advance from her original EMI record contract; she later recruited the choreographer to appear in her 1993 short film, The Line, The Cross and the Curse, and wrote “Moving,” the opening song from her debut LP, 1978’s The Kick Inside, as a tribute to the dancer.

Kemp was also a mentor to a 19-year-old Bowie, casting him in a production of Pierrot in Turquoise in 1966. Kemp is credited with helping Bowie shape the Ziggy Stardust persona and also appeared onstage during the singer’s 1972 Ziggy Stardust Tour and in the “John, I’m Only Dancing” video.