Rock Hall Inductee Kate Bush Can’t Wait to Learn the ‘Secret Handshake’

Kate Bush is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — and she’s especially excited to learn about the members-only secret handshake.

The musician celebrated the achievement in a statement shared with Rolling Stone: “I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honor.”

At the end, Bush quipped, “Now, as part of the initiation ceremony, I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?”

Bush was finally inducted into the Rock Hall on her fourth nomination. The honor comes after the essential Eighties artist — who’s always had a legion of devoted fans — enjoyed a resurgence of mainstream interest after Stranger Things helped turn her 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” into a hit again. The song eventually hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100; Bush had never had a song chart higher than No. 30 in the United States.

In the U.K., Bush enjoyed plenty of pop success, starting with her 1978 debut single, “Wuthering Heights,” which reached No. 1 there. Bush released seven albums between her first, 1978’s Lionheart, and 1993’s The Red Shoes; since then, she’s only sporadically shared new music, releasing Aerial in 2005 and Director’s Cut and 50 Words for Snow in 2011.

The Rock Hall induction also means Bush may give an exceptionally rare live performance (she's never toured the U.S. and has only played live on select occasions throughout her career).

“I hope she comes and performs,” Rock Hall president and CEO Joel Peresman told Rolling Stone. “We open that door. It’s up to her. We would love for her to do it. It would be a good opportunity for people to experience her and learn more about her. That’s part of our mission. It’s to teach and engage people about all kinds of inductees.”

Along with Bush, the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class also includes Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, and the Spinners. Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award, and DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be honored with the Musical Influence Award. Soul Train creator Don Cornelius will posthumously receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.