Kat Cunning Celebrates Trans Youth With ‘Boys’ Video

For Pride Month, Kat Cunning has released the music video for their new single “Boys.”

The heartwarming clip serves as a tribute to transmasculine identity, with the entire cast and crew identifying as trans or non-binary. At the end, Cunning and the “Boys” cast are shown wearing jackets that spell out “Protect Trans Youth.”

“The video was extremely important for me to make to spell out the true focus of the song because of the lyrics’ subtlety,” Cunning said in a statement. “I wanted to do my part to help represent the diversity and beauty of the transmasculine community that is so often erased, exploited, or hardly peppered into the media. Representation matters, especially to young people. If you can’t see it, you can’t be it.”

They continued: “Making this video, we collectively agreed our community needed to see trans joy. I am so grateful to my longtime collaborator Maddy Talias who was the videographer, and our director Tee Vaden who set an incredibly safe space for everyone to allow their true sense of self to cut through the lens, and to the cast who let their true selves shine with joy and camaraderie. We are queer 365 days of the year, and while we stan every inch of umbrella representation, this is a much-deserved moment just for the boys.”