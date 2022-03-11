Kaskade and Deadmau5 Drop ‘Escape’ Under Duo Called Kx5

Fourteen years after Kaskade and Deadmau5 collaborated for the first time, the two EDM stars are uniting under the name Kx5. On Friday, the duo dropped their dance-ready, progressive first single, “Escape” featuring Hayla.

The track taps into the nostalgia of the early 2000s with a “throwback to that kind of minimalistic approach to that melodic sing-songy house,” Deadmau5 told Dancing Astronaut.

The collaborative project has been years in the making — and for the duo, it just made sense. “I mean after COVID, I’m just like, I want do stuff that I want do. I’m like let’s do something fun, and like Joel said, we get along and make good music together, so let’s do that,” Kaskade told the EDM blog.

The two musicians previously teased the song on social media, sharing snippets of the track. “This friday we escape…” they wrote earlier this week.

Deadmau5 and Kaskade first collaborated on the 2008 single “I Remember,” and later teamed up for “Move for Me” on Kaskade’s 2014 LP, I Remember. They’re set to appear together at EDC Las Vegas this May. For Hayla, the song is her first of the year after collaborating with Friend Within on “Rescue” and Ben Nicky on “Where Were You” last year.