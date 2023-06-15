Karol G Steps Into Barbie’s Pink and Plastic Dream Land in ‘Watati’ Video

World of Barbie — the ultimate archive of all things pink, pretty, and plastic — became Karol G’s own dreamland when she visited the museum-like location to shoot the video for her reggaetón celebration “Watati” from the Barbie soundtrack.

The Mike Ho-directed visual writes Karol G into the official Barbie trailer, finding her among the other dolls that Margot Robbie’s titular character waves at in the clip. When Barbie knocks someone out in the real world, the singer is right there getting her mugshot taken beside Barbie and Ken. When she takes the spotlight on her own, Karol G transforms into Astronaut Barbie, Movie Star Barbie, and the star of the Barbie Show. For his verse, Panamanian rapper Aldo Ranks phones in from a panel on Astronaut Barbie’s ship.

Barbie is all about the party. The Mark Ronson-produced soundtrack kicked off with Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” which found the singer dancing the night away without a single hair falling out of place. And Karol G is right there on the dance floor beside her. On “Watati,” in Spanish, she sings: “Papi let’s go to the disco to have a good time.” And where any version of Barbie goes, Ken follows.

The Barbie soundtrack is still over a month from its July 21 release date. The album will feature appearances from even more top-tier pop girls, including HAIM, Lizzo, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, and Nicki Minaj with Ice Spice. There are some Kens in the mix too, like Dominic Fike, Tame Impala, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, and Ryan Gosling — actually Ken himself. The song he’s on is literally titled “I’m Just Ken.”