Karol G Brings a Reggaetón Party to the World of ‘Barbie’ on ‘Watati’

Bichota Barbie! On Thursday, Karol G debuted the playful single “Watati,” featuring Aldo Ranks, which is set to be featured on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie soundtrack.

The song opens with Karol G answering a phone call before singing over bouncy melodies as she’s backed by Aldo Ranks, who provides his own verse. “Papi let’s go to the disco to have a good time,” she sings on the track’s chorus in Spanish. The track features production credits from reggaetón heavyweight Ovy on the Drums.

Earlier this week, Barbie the Album‘s TikTok teased the song’s release by playing the song over a clip of Ken (Ryan Gosling) and Barbie (Margot Robbie) rollerblading through Venice Beach in Los Angeles. “👀🎞️ @Karol G #BarbieTheAlbum 🤫,” the account captioned in the post.

The new Karol G drop follows Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” which serves as the lead single for the Mark Ronson-produced album.

The rest of the record features songs from Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and the Kid Laroi, with more to be announced in the lead up to the film.

Barbie the Album tracklist:

1. Lizzo – “Pink”

2. Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night”

3. Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World (with Aqua) “

4. Charli XCX – “Speed Drive”

5. KAROL G – “WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)”

6. TBA

7. Tame Impala – “Journey To The Real World”

8. Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

9. Dominic Fike – “Hey Blondie”

10. HAIM – “Home”

11. TBA

12. The Kid LAROI – “Forever & Again”

13. Khalid – “Silver Platter”

14. PinkPantheress – “Angel”

15. GAYLE – “butterflies”

16. Ava Max – “Choose Your Fighter”

17. FIFTY FIFTY – “Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali)”