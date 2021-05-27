Watch Karol G’s Debut Performance of ‘Contigo Voy a Muerte’ on ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Two months after the release of Karol G’s new album KG0516, the Colombian reggaeton star delivered a three-song performance for the latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Backed by an all-woman band in a Miami studio, Karol G first sang a medley of her hits “Créeme” and “A Ella” before playing a pair of tracks from her latest album: “200 Copas” and the debut performance of “Contigo Voy a Muerte,” with Colombian singer Camilo joining Karol G on the track.

KG0516 marks Karol G’s third album and first since 2019’s Ocean. The singer recorded the album during the Covid-19 pandemic; speaking to Rolling Stone in March, Karol G said had a bad case of coronavirus herself.

“At the end of the day, I feel like [2020] was a year of a lot of wake-up calls,” Karol G said. “Not just for me, but for a lot of humanity — of opening our eyes and going, ‘Okay. Life gave us a pause so that we can understand that so much needs to change,’ and ultimately, that’s a positive thing.”