Karol G Talks About Selling Out Stadiums and Wanting to Be a Mom One Day

Learning to balance vulnerability with fun has been an interesting process for September cover star Karol G, and her recently launched North American stadium tour makes room for both. It helps that there are tens of thousands of people pouring into the stands each night to sing along with her, but the Colombian reggaeton star has put in the work to get to this moment. Behind the scenes at the Mañana Será Bonito tour, Karol G tells Rolling Stone about making time for herself, the unofficial tour dress code, and her latest album.

“The two hours or two hours and a half that I have with my fans are everything for me. I can’t wait. I think I’m gonna be the happiest in the world when I’m on that stage presenting what I have for you,” Karol G explains. She’s performed at stadiums before — the ones in her home of Colombia consistently sell out and she recognizes that her fanbase there is the anchor to her success — but she’s a long way from home now.

“I’m super nervous. I’m super excited. I have been working so hard,” she adds. “I always say I have a lot of work to do, but believe me like right now is the moment in my life that I have been working the most and I want to show myself, and all of you, what I’m made for.”

Being open and honest in her lyrics has also allowed Karol G to open up a more unconfined space during her live shows. “Live performance is my best part of all that I do. That’s the moment that I think everything works out because there are a lot of sacrifices around what we do,” she says, explaining that things aren’t always perfect in her life, but the time when she gets to come together with her fans makes all the difference in the world. And she’s already planning for the future.

"I always go with the flow. What can I say? Tomorrow, the next year, I don't know. I have a lot of things out of the music that I'm working right now for and I want to have a family. I want to be a mom and I mean, right now, I feel that the time is getting closer, so I don't know. Maybe in the future I'm gonna take more time for me, doing other stuff in another business that you're gonna know in the future."

Watch the full video of Karol G behind the scenes at the Mañana Será Bonito tour above.

Karol G appears on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s September 2023 issue. Read the cover story in English and in Spanish.