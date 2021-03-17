Karol G Announces New Album ‘KG0516’

Karol G has revealed that her new album, KG0516, will drop March 25th at 8 p.m. ET.

The Colombian reggaeton star announced the LP through a highly entertaining teaser where she simultaneously stars as a retro flight attendant, a passenger, and a crew of pilots.

KG0516 marks Karol G’s third album, following 2019’s Ocean. The new album will feature her singles “Bichota,” “Location” with Anuel AA and J Balvin, “Ay, Dios Mío!” and “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj. She performed the latter track last fall at the Latin Grammys, where she received four nominations that included Song of the Year.

Last month, Karol G spoke about why Rihanna is her inspiration for Rolling Stone‘s annual Women Shaping the Future issue. “In this industry, it’s really easy to lose yourself,” she said. “While trying to fit in, you can forget who you are and try to please other people. I see [Rihanna] constantly standing by her style, standing by her personality, standing by what she likes. She inspires you to feel great without worrying about what people around you say.”

She continued: “Then add to that, as an entrepreneur — when she became a businesswoman with all of her ventures with clothes, her lingerie, her makeup, and now skin products, it’s like, ‘What’s left?’ In every way, she’s an inspiration to me.”