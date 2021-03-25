Karol G Performs Sultry ‘El Barco’ on ‘Fallon’

Karol G (virtually) stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her recent song “El Barco.” The blue-haired singer offered a soulful of the tune along with two guitarists, appearing to play the track while standing in three floating boats before a vibrant sunset.

The singer also spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about her new album KG0516, as well as her love for the Backstreet Boys. “I was like so in love with Nick,” Karol G recounted, noting that her family in the U.S. used to send her Backstreet Boys tapes in Colombia. “The blond one. He was so hot!”

KG0516, Karol G’s third album, will be out March 25. The album features her singles “Bichota,” “Location” with Anuel AA and J Balvin, “Ay, Dios Mío!” and “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj. She performed the latter track at the Latin Grammys last year, where she received four nominations, including Song of the Year.

The singer recently spoke with Rolling Stone about her admiration for Rihanna as part of the annual Women Shaping the Future issue. “In this industry, it’s really easy to lose yourself,” she said. “While trying to fit in, you can forget who you are and try to please other people. I see [Rihanna] constantly standing by her style, standing by her personality, standing by what she likes. She inspires you to feel great without worrying about what people around you say.”