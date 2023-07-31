Karol G Announces That ‘Bichota Season’ Has Arrived with Surprise Album Out on Aug. 11

Karol G‘s next chapter is on the horizon. The singer has announced that her forthcoming album Mañana Será Bonita (Bichota Season) is on the way. It’ll follow the February release of Mañana Será Bonita, which made history as the first LP from a solo Spanish-language female artist to reach number one on the Billboard 200.

Karol made the announcement by dropping a sultry video on her social media accounts. It show her lying on the floor, drawing something in black and pink glitter. At the end of the video, the big reveal shows that she’s recreated a few of the cutesy characters from the Mañana Será Bonita with devilish features, hinting perhaps at the vibe of the new album. Text at the end announces that Mañana Será Bonita (Bichota Season) will be out on Aug. 11.

“S91,” the song she shared earlier this month, does not serve as a single for the album. She revealed upon its release that it was “a song that Carolina wanted to do beyond business and numbers, taking advantage of my platform to express myself, to share a message.” She added: “More is coming.”

With the forthcoming album, Karol G seems to be extending the sounds she built on Mañana Será Bonita, which she described to Rolling Stone ahead of its release as representing “a specific phase of my life.” At the time, she explained: “The name of album is a a phrase I kept repeating to myself when nothing felt great. I mean, I was going through the best moment of my career, but personally I was really disconnected from myself and from my friends. I wasn’t unhappy, but I wasn’t happy either. So every day I’d say to myself, ‘It’s okay, mañana será bonito — tomorrow will be beautiful.’”