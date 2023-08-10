Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Friendship Bracelets Summoned Karlie Kloss to Los Angeles Show

The friendship bracelets Swifties have been trading at the Eras tour seem to have some kind of magnetic pull. Taylor Swift’s one-time best friend, Karlie Kloss, was spotted in the audience at the final Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium. Over the past few years, fans have speculated about the status of the pair’s friendship, which was once far more public than it has been in recent memory.

Celebrity sitings at the Eras tour have been far from rare, given the magnitude and demand of the show and Swift’s own ever-increasing celebrity status. In Los Angeles alone, appearances were made by Ashley Tisdale, Max Greenfield, Hunter Schafer, Kesha, Jessica Alba, Gayle King, Channing Tatum, Alicia Keys, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, and more.

But Kloss’ attendance, in particular, stuck out in large part because rather than being seated in the VIP risers, where stars are usually captured by fans in zoomed-in photos, she was in the regular lower bowl seating area among the fans who battled Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan registration process to snag tickets. She was even seen wearing one of the show’s light-up bracelets handed out to ticket holders as they arrived.

Kloss last attended a Swift concert during the singer’s previous run of shows for the Reputation tour in 2018. “No one puts on a show like @taylorswift,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself with the singer backstage at the Nashville stop. “#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you.” The reunion came after fans noticed that Kloss didn’t appear on the list of names on Swift’s shirt in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which first sparked speculation about their friendship status.

She might not have been on the shirt, but it’s worth noting that Kloss was essentially the first member of Swift’s 1989 era-defining girl squad from the “Bad Blood” video. In fact, her attendance at the Eras tour at Wednesday’s show in particular only made Swift’s long-awaited announcement of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) even more effective.